The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos.

Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve of his country's opening match at the tournament, had suggested he might leave the squad after being demoted to the bench for the round of 16 tie against Switzerland. It also claimed that he subsequently calmed down and acknowledged the damage his departure could do to the squad.

The FPF sternly denied that version of events, issuing a statement that included a robust defense of the character of their record cap holder and goalscorer. A report released this Thursday claims that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with national team coach Fernando Santos," said the governing body. "The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during his stay in Qatar.

"With every day that passes, Cristiano Ronaldo adds to a unique track record built at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team. In fact, the degree of dedication of the most capped player in Portugal history was again demonstrated -- as if it was necessary -- in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The national team -- players, coaches and FPF structure -- finds itself, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup."

In a post on social media, Ronaldo wrote in glowing terms about his team mates, who romped to a 6-1 victory over the Swiss that set up a quarterfinal against Morocco in which Portugal are favorites. "A group too close to be broken by outside forces," the 37-year-old said. "A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!"

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Ronaldo had been dropped for the knockout tie on Tuesday after Santos had criticised his conduct when he was substituted in the previous match. The veteran striker's replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick -- the first of this World Cup -- that may well be enough to cement his place ahead of Ronaldo in the team that takes on Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Santos has been tight-lipped about Ronaldo's prospects of returning to an XI that seemed liberated by the absence of their captain, saying: "Ronaldo will definitely [be involved], all the players on the bench can be used, if they are not in the starting line-up they can play later.

"It is important to look at the example of this player's history, he is one of the best players in the world at playing professionally, being captain - all we have to do is think about this team collectively."

This World Cup could well be Ronaldo's final major tournament at the highest level of the world game. Following the end of Portugal's campaign, whenever that may come, the veteran forward will address his club future. CBS Sports exclusively revealed last month that the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward had received his first formal offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, who remain the frontrunners to sign him and have offered him comprehensive powers to dictate the sporting trajectory of the club.