Portugal won the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Nations League in penalties against Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich after the match finished 2-2. After winning the semifinal against Germany on Wednesday, Portugal are the first national team to win two UEFA Nations Leagues since the creation of the new European tournament. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata missed the key penalty for Spain before Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves converted the deciding penalty that awarded the trophy to the Portuguese national team with a 5-3 shootout score.

The team coached by Luis de la Fuente opened the score thanks to the early goal of Martin Zubimendi, but Portugal immediately pulled it level via Nuno Mendes, who was assisted by Pedro Neto in the 26th minute. Before halftime, Mikel Oyarzabal scored the second goal for La Roja but it was Ronaldo who scored the 2-2 at the 61st minute in the second half with a far-post finish, scoring his 938th career goal in all competitions between the national team and the clubs.

Ronaldo, who won his third trophy with Portugal after the 2016 UEFA Euro and the 2021 edition of the Nations League, looked emotional at the end of the final against Spain and embraced Roberto Martinez after the match in celebration while celebrating with the Portugal supporters.