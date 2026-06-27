Croatia vs. Ghana odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 25-13 run

Saturday is the final day of group play at the 2026 World Cup, and Croatia vs. Ghana is one of the most important matchups. Neither side has secured a spot in the knockout round, though Ghana are in a good spot with four points. A win or a draw guarantees that they'll advance. Croatia have a few more concerns as they have three points thus far. A win guarantees they advance, though a draw could be enough as well. Both teams control their own destiny and will want to take it out of the hands of tiebreakers.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. ET in from Philadelphia. The latest Ghana vs. Croatia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Croatia at -130 on the 90-minute money line with Ghana at +490 and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Ghana vs. Croatia picks, check out the Ghana vs. Croatia predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Saturday on a 25–13-2 run on WC picks (+587). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Croatia vs. Ghana and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Ghana vs. Croatia:

Croatia vs. Ghana 90-minute money line Croatia -130, Ghana +490, Draw +210 Croatia vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals Croatia vs. Ghana spread: Croatia -1.5 (+235) Croatia vs. Ghana picks: See picks at SportsLine Croatia vs. Ghana streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ghana vs. Croatia predictions

After examining Croatia vs. Ghana from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-172). Eimer notes that Ghana, in particular, will be content to keep this game low scoring.

"They sat back [against England], absorbed pressure, and didn't even really try to counter attack," Eimer said. "This is an 'if it's not broken don't fix it' kind of situation, and I would expect them to play once again for a nil-nil knowing they are the underdog against Croatia." See Eimer's best bets for Ghana vs. Croatia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Croatia vs. Ghana at FanDuel here:

How to make Ghana vs. Croatia picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in two best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Ghana vs. Croatia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ghana vs. Croatia, all from expert on a 25-13 roll on WC picks, and find out.