Croatia vs. Panama odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

A match of desperate Group L squads unfolds on Tuesday when Croatia and Panama meet. Both sides dropped their opener as Croatia fell 4-2 to England, while Panama lost 1-0 to Ghana. This is Panama's second trip to the World Cup, and they're still looking for their first ever point in the competition. Croatia, meanwhile, are in the World Cup for the seventh time and they finished in third in 2022 and were runner-ups in 2018.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET in Toronto. The latest Croatia vs. Panama odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Croatia at -210 on the 90-minute money line, with Panama at +600, and a draw at +330. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Panama vs. Croatia picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Croatia vs. Panama predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Croatia vs. Panama and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Panama vs. Croatia:

Croatia vs. Panama 90-minute money line Croatia -210, Panama +600, Draw +300 Croatia vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals Croatia vs. Panama spread: Croatia -1.5 (+132) Croatia vs. Panama picks: See picks at SportsLine Croatia vs. Panama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Croatia vs. Panama predictions

After examining Croatia vs. Panama from every angle, Green is going Over 2.5 total goals (-140). Green notes that Panama's loss to England was disappointing, especially for the defense, but "the forwards looked sharp, so they should be able to put a couple of goals past Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera on Tuesday."

Panama, meanwhile, failed to find the score sheet against Ghana in their opener, but Panama had 63% of the possession, and "they showed a bit more attacking endeavor than Ghana during the game." See Green's best bets for Croatia vs. Panama at SportsLine, and bet the Over 2.5 total goals at FanDuel right here:

How to make Croatia vs. Panama picks

After studying Panama vs. Croatia from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two more best bets as he's backing one side that "has enough creativity to win this game." You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Panama vs. Croatia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Croatia vs. Panama, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.