Croatia and Czech Republic meet on Friday in the second round of Group D games with Zlatko Dalic's men needing a response to their opening loss to England and the Czechs on a high after beating Scotland. Patrik Schick is one of the early performers this summer and he may well have already bagged the goal of the tournament. England face Scotland later so this is an ideal chance for both to take a step towards the knockout phase.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, June 18 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

TV: ESPN (English) and Univision (Spanish) | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Croatia +120; Draw +220 Czech Republic +260 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Croatia: After a disappointing opening performance, questions are being asked of Dalic's decisions and preferences for some of the older heads who are possibly past their best. A result against Czech Republic could depend on how willing he is to give some of the emerging members of his squad a chance to show what they can do. CSKA Moscow's Nikola Vlasic is particularly fancied to step up.

Czech Republic: With Schick's double getting things underway in perfect fashion, the Czechs will now fancy their chances against a vulnerable Croatia. Jaroslav Silhavy's men face England last, and a draw here could even be enough to see them through, depending on other results. If they could win, an England draw with Scotland would actually turn them into favorites for top spot.

Prediction

A largely dull score draw that will aid the Czech Republic cause more than Croatia's. Pick: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic.