France will visit Croatia for a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final when the team coached by Didier Deschamps won the tournament after an exciting 4-2 win. Now, the two sides meet again seven years later for the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal with the second leg to happen on Sunday in Paris while the winner of this tie will meet the winning team of the matchup between Spain and Netherlands.

The home team will feature some legends of the game, including team captain and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who is expected to start his 185th game with the Croatian national team and will likely be joined by Mateo Kovacic and Petar Sucic.

The away side will have to deal with the absence of Inter striker Marcus Thuram who left the national team camp and returned to Italy due to an ankle injury and will be replaced by Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani in the attack.



Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Mar. 20 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, Mar. 20 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Poljud -- Spalato, Croatia

Stadion Poljud -- Spalato, Croatia Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Croatia +290; Draw +230; France +115

Predicted lineup

Possible Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric, Sucic; Perisic, Kramaric, Baturina.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

Prediction

France are the favorites and are the most likely side to bring home the victory ahead of Sunday's return leg. Pick: France 2, Croatia 0.