Croatia vs. Greece live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online

Croatia welcomes Greece on Thursday for the first leg of their World Cup qualifying two-leg playoff. Both teams were at the 2014 World Cup, but only one will move on in this tie to Russia next summer.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN3

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Croatia has more talent, but the team's coach Ante Cacic was surprisingly fired last month, so it wouldn't shock anybody if the team isn't as sharp as it should. In the end though, the team does enough to take a narrow victory into the second leg. Croatia 2, Greece 1.