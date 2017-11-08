Croatia vs. Greece live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying playoff on TV, stream online
This is expected to be one of the most competitive playoffs
Croatia welcomes Greece on Thursday for the first leg of their World Cup qualifying two-leg playoff. Both teams were at the 2014 World Cup, but only one will move on in this tie to Russia next summer.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Croatia has more talent, but the team's coach Ante Cacic was surprisingly fired last month, so it wouldn't shock anybody if the team isn't as sharp as it should. In the end though, the team does enough to take a narrow victory into the second leg. Croatia 2, Greece 1.
