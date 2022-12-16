It won't be the result they were hoping for, but Croatia and Morocco look to finish off impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup runs with a victory in Saturday's third-place match. The game at Khalifa International Stadium is a rematch from the group stage, when they played to a scoreless draw in the Group F opener. Morocco went on to win the group and have gone deeper in the World Cup than any other African team. Croatia were the 2018 World Cup runner-up but weren't expected to be a true threat to win the World Cup 2022 title. Both far surpassed expectations before Croatia lost 3-0 to Argentina on Tuesday and Morocco fell 2-0 to France on Wednesday.

Kickoff in Doha, Qatar is set for 10 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Croatia as +125 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $125) in its latest Croatia vs. Morocco odds. Morocco are +210 underdogs, a draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5. Croatia are -150 to win, while Morocco are priced at +110. Before making any Morocco vs. Croatia picks or 2022 World Cup predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Morocco vs. Croatia:

Croatia vs. Morocco spread: Croatia -0.5 (+127)

Croatia vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Morocco 90-minute money line: Croatia +125, Morocco +210, Draw +240

Croatia vs. Morooco to win: Croatia -150, Morocco +110

Croatia: They have a 13-8 advantage in goals in their past 10 matches.

Morocco: They have outscored opponents 12-3 in their past 10 games.

Why you should back Croatia



The Checkered Ones will be eager to post a third top-three finish in their past six World Cup appearances. They have the edge in experience at this level, as well as a clear edge in talent. Luka Modric is one of the best midfielders of all-time, and he continues to make plays at age 37. He has created a team-high 18 shots in Qatar, and he is playing in his 17th World Cup match. Croatia outshot Argentina 12-9 and had 61% possession but put just two shots on target. Still, they are putting 32.8% on net, compared to 28.8 for Morocco, who have 15 on net in six games.

Croatia have finishers up top with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric, who have combined for three goals. They have 55 career international goals between them, with Perisic tied for second on Croatia's all-time list with 33 and Kramaric tied for sixth. Modric is fifth with 23 goals. Dominik Livakovic has made a huge impact in goal, getting the Croats through two penalty shootouts and posting an 82.8 save percentage. Croatia held the ball for 65% of the group-stage meeting with Morocco, and the Atlas Lions have been decimated by injuries, especially on the back line.

Why you should back Morocco

The Atlas Lions have continually defied doubters, and they'll want to finish on a high note. Despite the numerous banged-up players, their relentlessness has been their hallmark. Many of the key defenders, including captain Romain Saiss, missed the Portugal match, and Morocco allowed three shots on target in the 1-0 victory. They have allowed just 12 shots on target in the six matches. The two goals allowed Wednesday were the first scored against Morocco by an opposing player in Qatar. They will allow Croatia to hold the ball while hitting on counter-attacks.

The Checkered Ones dominated possession in the last meeting, but Morocco had an 8-5 edge in total shots. Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech have combined for three goals, and Ziyech has one assist. Ziyech is tied for third all-time for Morocco with 19 goals, while En-Nesyri is tied for seventh with 17. The Moroccans have had massive backing in Qatar and should be spurred on by a loud contingent Saturday with a bronze medal on the line. The third-place game comes down to motivation, and the Atlas Lions know that a victory would cement them as legends.

