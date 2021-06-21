Croatia and Scotland meet in Glasgow on Tuesday to decide who might be the third team to advance from Group D of the 2020 UEFA European Championship. The 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up have looked a shadow of their former selves this summer and now need a win at Hampden Park to keep their fading hopes alive while the Scottish celebrated a famous goalless draw at Wembley Stadium but could still miss the cut after their opening defeat to Czech Republic. All to play for with a draw almost certain to eliminate both teams.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jun. 22 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jun. 22 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: ESPN/Univision

fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: CRO +130; Draw +270; SCO +188 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Croatia:

Croatia have struggled so far with poor tactical and personnel decisions contributing towards underwhelming performances and Zlatko Dalic has come in for severe criticism for his midfield combinations and bizarre decision to drop Duje Caleta-Car for the Czech draw. Relying on the brilliance of an evergreen Luka Modric has not been enough to win games so far and this has the potential to be a defining moment for the Croat national team as sweeping changes may well follow in the event of an exit.

Scotland:

Although a determined performance earned a point against England at Wembley, the reality is that Scotland have one point from two games and were beaten by a Patrik Schick double at home so need to win here. Anything other than a victory will be futile and detracts from the value of the England draw. Billy Gilmour's absence due to a positive COVID-19 test will make things harder for the Scots.

Prediction

A score draw which suits neither side and eliminates them both. Pick: Croatia 1-1 Scotland.