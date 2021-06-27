Four teams have already punched their tickets to Euro 2020's quarterfinals, and the round of 16 action continues on Monday with a big one as Croatia face Spain. Croatia finished second in Group D, behind England with a record of 1-1-1, while Spain finished in second in Group E with a 1-2-0 record. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, June 28

: Monday, June 28 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Parken -- Copenhagen, Denmark

: Parken -- Copenhagen, Denmark TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Croatia +550; Draw +270; Spain -167 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Croatia: The World Cup finalists are full of belief after the clutch performance against Scotland, but how will they fair without Ivan Perisic? The winger is out after testing positive for COVID-19. He had two goals and an assist in the team's last two games. Having his clinical ability and potential to do damage one on one would have been a difference maker in this clash, and not having him may see us witness a Croatia team that focuses more of attacking on the counter. Somebody in attack will have to step up.

Spain: They have possessed the ball 68.7 percent of the time, more than any team in the tournament. But let's be clear -- they've been far from impressive. Alvaro Morata has been inconsistent, and their lack of sharpness in front of goal could come back to bite them. Five goals against Slovakia mean nothing if they can't do it in the knockout stages. Expect a similar lineup to last time out, but if they struggle to find sharpness in the first 45 minutes, expect early changes from Luis Enrique.

Prediction

The Croatians go on the counter and pull off the upset with Luka Modric's winner. Pick: Croatia 2, Spain 1