Cruz Azul vs. Tigres live stream, odds: How to watch Liga MX, TV channel, start time
Mexico's most famous soccer rivalry writes its latest chapter on Saturday night
After a week that saw every Liga MX team taking part in the Concacaf Champions Cup book their places in the round of 16, we're back to league play with quite a slate of matches. One of the biggest rivalries in the world, El Super Clásico between Club America and Chivas Guadalajara, took place on Saturday night with Chivas winning 1-0 thanks to a goal to rising star Armando Gonzalez.
Another big one, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres, is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UNAL, odds
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico
- Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Odds: Cruz Azul +120; Draw +210; Tigres UNAL +250
Liga MX schedule
All times Eastern.
Friday, Feb. 13
- Puebla 2, Pumas UNAM 3
- Toluca 1, Club TIjuana 0
Saturday, Feb. 14
- Atlético San Luis vs. Querétaro, 6 p.m.
- Pachuca vs. Atlas, 6 p.m.
- Monterrey vs. Club Leon, 8 p.m.
- Juarez vs. Necaxa, 8:06 p.m.
- Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club América, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 15
- Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UNAL, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
- Santos Laguna vs. Mazatalan, 6 p.m.