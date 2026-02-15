After a week that saw every Liga MX team taking part in the Concacaf Champions Cup book their places in the round of 16, we're back to league play with quite a slate of matches. One of the biggest rivalries in the world, El Super Clásico between Club America and Chivas Guadalajara, took place on Saturday night with Chivas winning 1-0 thanks to a goal to rising star Armando Gonzalez.

Another big one, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres, is set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UNAL, odds

Date : Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time : 5:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 15 | : 5:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Cruz Azul +120; Draw +210; Tigres UNAL +250

Liga MX schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 13

Puebla 2, Pumas UNAM 3

Toluca 1, Club TIjuana 0

Saturday, Feb. 14

Atlético San Luis vs. Querétaro, 6 p.m.

Pachuca vs. Atlas, 6 p.m.

Monterrey vs. Club Leon, 8 p.m.

Juarez vs. Necaxa, 8:06 p.m.

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Club América, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15