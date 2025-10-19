Only four matchdays remain in the Apertura portion of the Liga MX season, and there will be a doubleheader on CBS Sports Network on Saturday night showcasing the top of the league. Monterrey will host Pumas UNAM before Cruz Azul hosts Club America. Both are likely to be tight matches, but Club America will be dealt a blow in their clash. After picking up a knock during United States Men's national team duty, it's unlikely that Alex Zendejas will feature for Club América, but manager Andre Jardine will have plenty at his disposal in attack even without the forward.

Allan Saint-Maximin will provide a lot for Cruz Azul to deal with defensively, but Cruz will also bring a lot to trouble Club América. For Monterrey, they'll have a clean bill of health, which means that Sergio Ramos could be back at the center of their defense. The former Real Madrid man has been ever-present in their push for the top of the table, where they trail Toluca. After a grueling international break, Pumas may need to rotate for this clash, which will give Monterrey more chances to put the ball in the back of the net.

If German Beterame is good to go after leading the line for Mexico, he'll look to add to his eight goals, which are second behind Paulinho of Toluca, who has nine so far. One of the most consistent scorers in the league, Monterrey will need Beterame to help them chase down Toluca and win the title.

Check out the scores and schedule for the league this weekend:

Liga MX Scores and results

All times Eastern

Friday, Oct. 17

Puebla 4, Tijuana 3

Tigres UNAL 5, Necaxa 3

Atletico San Luis 2, Atlas 0

Saturday, Oct. 18