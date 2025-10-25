Everyone is chasing Toluca atop the league as the Apertura section of the Liga MX season comes to a close. Only three matchdays remain, and while both Monterrey and Cruz Azul will make the playoffs, they'll have higher ambitions. Monteerrey striker German Beteramae is only one goal behind Paulinho for the Golden Boot, while winger Lucas Ocampos also has a chance to catch Alexis Vega for the assist lead with a strong close to the season.

Monterrey trail Toluca by two points while Cruz Azul trail by three in what has become a crowded top five in Liga MX. With Tigres and Club America rounding out the top five, this is a race that will come down to the final match of the season but that's also what makes Saturday a must win affair for both.

Despite the defense being anchored by Sergio Ramos, Monterrey have struggled to keep clean sheets as of late, drawing two of their last three matches, which will give Cruz Azul an opportunity to control this match at home. Cruz Azul also have one win in their last three matches, but with one of those draws coming against Tigres, they've been handed quite a tough schedule to close this portion of the season out.

It will be a close affair between two top teams on Saturday but if there's a winner, they'll be well positioned to win the Liga MX crown.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time : 11:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 25 | : 11:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Cruz Azul -105; Draw +270; Monterrey +260

Liga MX scores and schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Oct. 24

Juarez 4, Puebla 4

Mazatlan 2, Club America 2

Saturday, Oct. 25

Tigres UNAL vs. Club Tijuana, 7 p.m. (Telemundo)

Leon vs. Pumas UNAM, 9 p.m. (TUDN)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Atlas, 9:07 p.m. (Telemundo)

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey, 11:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, Oct. 26