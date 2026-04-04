The race for the Liga MX title continues as Cruz Azul and Pachuca meet with only five matches remaining in the Clausura portion of the season. Cruz Azul are only three points behind Chivas Guadalajara for the league lead, and if they're able to stop Salomon Rondon and Pachuca, it could lead to quite a battle during the run-in. Forward Gabriel Fernandez has been hitting top form for Cruz Azul, adding to what is already a balanced side built on their midfield, and the versatility of Agustin Palavecino keeps Cruz ticking over.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca, odds

Date : Saturday, April 4 | Time : 9:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 4 | : 9:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc -- Puebla, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Cruz Azul -147; Draw +310; Draw +333

He'll be up against Victor Guzman, who has paced Pachuca as they've risen up the table, but this is when the job of pushing for more gets tougher, facing a solid defense. This could be a low-scoring affair as Cruz Azul allowed 12 goals this season, but Pachuca have only allowed 10 goals in their 12 matches played, so they'll need to take their chances because they'll be few and far between.

Cruz Azul have won the last three meetings between the two sides, so despite everything in their favor, it will be tough for Pachuca to break through in this match, but that's also why we play the games.

Liga MX schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Friday, April 3

Puebla 1, Juárez 1

Necaxa 2, Mazaltan 1

Club Tijuana 1, Tigres 0

Saturday, April 4

Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis, 7 p.m.

Querétaro vs. Toluca, 7 p.m.

Club Leon vs. Atlas, 9 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Pacuca, 9:05 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Santos Laguna vs. Club America, 11:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 5