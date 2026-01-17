The Clausura portion of the Liga MX season is already getting off to a fast start with Monterrey being the only team with a perfect three wins from three matches, but a stacked Cruz Azul side will look to win their second straight match, hosting Puebla Saturday night on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla, odds

Date : Saturday, Jan. 17 | Time : 10:05 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 17 | : 10:05 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Cruz Azul -190; Draw +310; Puebla +470

There has been plenty of change in the Cruz Azul side, and more could be on the way with Mateusz Bogusz reportedly being set to depart in a return to Major League Soccer with the Houston Dynamo, but that doesn't mean that this isn't a strong squad. They've added Jose Paradela, Agustin Palavecino, and Jeremy Marquez to the midfield in a clear goal of building a more balanced squad. Cruz haven't won the league since 2021 despite collecting the most points of any team in 2024-25 because their high-powered attack wasn't balanced by the rest of the team.

With Liga MX having playoffs at the end of the season, points only mean so much when you'll have to take out the top sides in the league, and that's where Cruz Azul have struggled. Manager Nicolas Larcamon will be tasked with figuring out that puzzle, but an improved Puebla side won't go down easily, even with this being an away match for them. Cruz will be without Andres Montano, Jesus Orozco, and Kevin Mier but they also haven't lost to Puebla since 2023.

It's expected for it to be an easy win for Cruz Azul but they have to ensure that they take the match seriously because Puebla will make it a fight.

Liga MX schedule and scores

All times Eastern

Friday, Jan. 16

Mazaltan 1, Monterrey 5

Saturday, Jan. 17

Necaxa vs. Atlas, 6 p.m.

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Querétaro, 6:07 p.m.

Tigres UNAL vs. Toluca, 8 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla, 10:05 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Club Tijuana vs. Atletico San Luis, 10:06 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Pumas UNAM vs. Club Leon, 1 p.m.

Santos Laguna vs. Juarez, 6 p.m.

Pachuca vs. Club America, 8 p.m.