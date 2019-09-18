Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Leagues Cup final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The inaugural Leagues Cup final is set for Wednesday night as Cruz Azul takes on Tigres in an all-Mexican affair in Las Vegas' Sam Boyd Stadium. Cruz Azul defeated the Fire (2-0) and the Galaxy (2-1) to advance to the final, while Tigres edged out Real Salt Lake (1-0) before getting by America in penalty kicks.

The CONCACAF sanctioned tournament will expand from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 as the top two soccer leagues in North America -- MLS and Liga MX -- battle for supremacy.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Leagues Cup final: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 18



Time : 10:30 p.m. ET



Location : Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas



TV channel : TUDN and ESPN2



Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Cruz Azul: How will this team prioritize this game? A poor start to league play saw coach Pedro Caixinha axed in favor of Robert Siboldi. With this being a new tournament and its importance still really to be determined, don't be surprised to see Cruz Azul take this one likely and rest players for Liga MX play.

Tigres: No doubt that this team is going for the title and knows it can risk playing its best players due to its superior depth. But can the attack get going here soon? Tigres has gotten just over a goal a game in league play but is used to more. The team has been wasteful in front of goal and it's only a matter of time before they get more consistent. In its last five league games, the team hasn't scored multiple goals once.

Prediction

Tigres' talent shines through, and Ricardo Ferretti's team gets another title as the attack comes alive.

Pick: Tigres 2, Cruz Azul 0