The champions of Concacaf will be decided on Sunday night as Cruz Azul and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in Mexico with a trophy on the line. For the fourth consecutive time, a Liga MX side will face off with an MLS one in this competition and it has been one that Mexican teams have dominated. The Seattle Sounders are still the only MLS side to have won the championship, but the Whitecaps could have a chance to change that despite being unlikely subjects to win it all.

They will be without Sebastian Berhalter due to suspension and Ryan Gauld due to injury, so pressure will be on Pedro Vite in midfield, but manager Jesper Sorensen has had the team prepared for whatever comes their way no matter who has been available this season.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, odds

Date : Sunday, June 1 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 1 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Olimpico Universitario -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Cruz Azul -145; Draw +220; Vancouver Whitecaps +360

Last meeting

It's the first time that these two teams have met in their history, even with the creation of the Leagues Cup, which sees MLS and Liga MX sides play each other regularly. Vancouver has already gone into Mexico to get results against Pumas and Monterrey so far during this tournament, so they will like their chances even if they're in an area that MLS sides have regularly struggled.

Predicted lineups

Cruz Azul: Kevin Mier, Omar Campos, Jesus Orozco, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Jorge Sanchez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez, Angel Sepulveda, Mateusz Bogusz

Vancouver Whitecaps: Yohei Takaoka, Sam Adekugbe, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Mathias Laborda, Pedro Vite, Andres Cubas, J.S. Ngado, Ali Ahmed, Brian White, Jayden Nelson

Player to watch

Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps: Everything for Vancouver goes through the American striker and that will be even more of the case in this match without Sebastian Berhalter in midfield. White's form has seen him called up to Mauricio Pochettino's Gold Cup squad, which won't be something that he's thinking about during this match, White has 15 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season and is in the running for the Concacaf Champions Cup Golden Boot with five goals so far in the tournament.

A monster in the air, White can matchup well with the physical defenders that Cruz Azul will throw at him and even if he doesn't score, being able to occupy space will ensure that his teammates can get into the attack and make things happen for Vancouver.

Storyline to watch

Will the moment get to Vancouver? So far, the Whitecaps have stood up to any challenge that has come their way, but now they're in uncharted territory not only for themselves, but they can also do something that hasn't been done in the City of Vancouver. While the Whitecaps have won the NASL Soccer Bowl in 1979, no team in Vancouver has won a championship in the modern top five sports leagues.

Not only will the Caps be trying to change history there, but they'll be trying to do it without a few of their best players. Most of this run has happened with Gauld sidelined, but Berhalter has been someone who stepped up to fill the void when he was absent and with him suspended, Sorensen will have to find a new gameplan. While the Caps have rotated plenty to keep the squad fresh, making sure that the moment isn't too big for them will be critical against a side as experienced as Cruz Azul.

Prediction

In a close match, Brian White will cancel out Cruz Azul's best efforts to go ahead, sending this match to extra time. While Cruz Azul may have the deeper side, this is where Sorensen's tactics come into play as Vancouver has just enough to push them over the line for a narrow victory. Pick: Cruz Azul 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 (after extra time)

