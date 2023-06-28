The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is just weeks away with action beginning on July 20. The U.S. women's national team is in California for the final stretch of preparations for the tournament as they look to three-peat. They'll face Wales on July 9 in San Jose before heading off to New Zealand for the entirety of their group stage. The final 23-player roster has been announced, but they'll be without their team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who is missing the tournament through injury. That has naturally led to a lot of curiosity about how the team will navigate the squad captaincy moving forward without the injured defender.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski told the media Tuesday that a decision has been made on a team captain moving forward, but recent travel logistics meant that the decision hadn't been shared internally yet, thus preventing him from revealing the decision to the public at this time.

During media day Andonovski did praise several players who have shown leadership among the team during the build-up to the World Cup. He emphasized that there was no shortage of players with leadership qualities on the team and mentioned veteran players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan among the roster as players with leadership qualities he has leaned on to help a younger locker room.

While a decision has been made on a captain internally, there is still the possibility that audiences may see the armband get passed around from player to player as group matches get underway and substitutions and player rotation could lead to several players donning the armband. It hasn't stopped the questions around who it will or won't be, and perhaps the number of players that could be named as this team's face perhaps speaks louder than anything else. In Sauerbrunn's absence, it's likely teammates who have been influenced by her for a longer period of time may get tabbed. So, here's my humble proposal, why not her national and club teammate Crystal Dunn captain?

Versatility can also mean leadership

"When I got wind of Becky's status, I was really heartbroken for her. She's one of my really great friends. She's an amazing teammate and everyone knows, the world knows, she's an incredible leader," Dunn said on the team losing Sauerbrunn. "Losing her is bigger than just her play on the field. Her ability to gather the group and really lead us in the right direction at all times, I think is something that we are going to greatly miss."

Dunn is one of American soccer's most decorated athletes, and this may be her time. Her honors stretch across her career from winning the NCAA championship with the University of North Carolina to a U-20 2012 World Cup, 2019 World Cup and Olympic bronze medal. She has so many individual and NWSL accolades that you would need all your fingers and toes to count them all. She was infamously left off the 2015 USWNT World Cup roster and went on the win 2015 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot before becoming the undeniable force on the field for the national team. Andonovski sang her praises during media day.

"Crystal is one of the best players overall, in the world, and the fact that she can play midfielder on Sunday and left back on Wednesday, that just speaks to the quality player she is,"

He also didn't shy away from the possibility of utilizing her in different roles this tournament despite not doing so in the two-year build-up to this World Cup. There has been constant discussion about her versatility on the pitch and how it has evolved over time to prominently feature as a national team left-back. It began in England during her time with Chelsea and though she was ultimately shifted there at the USWNT level, she's won multiple titles as a standout midfielder in the NWSL. Whether she's dazzled on the wing or in the midfield, there's been minor discussion on tying her flexibility with her leadership.

Dunn's bond with the younger generation

The 30-year-old Dunn has been referenced by the next generation of players as an athlete they grew up idolizing. Her Portland Thorns teammate Sophia Smith has previously mentioned that Dunn's presence as one of the few black players on the team was a point of motivation for her.

For the USWNT moving forward, referring to just her adaptability actually minimizes the impact she has had on the game in its modern era. It should be viewed as a turning point for the federation that one of its most important players on the roster is a black woman. This is of special significance to a group going to the World Cup that has the most diverse players for the first time in its nearly four-decade history, with multiple black players and athletes representing multicultural backgrounds including Latin American and Asian heritage.

Leadership isn't just about how many titles or medals an athlete has, though obviously Dunn's has mountains of those, it is often about motivating others and keeping a locker room together. Both can be difficult tasks on a team that represents the most decorated athletes and a country with a massive population that is used to winning. But, Dunn's already aware that on this roster, she is one of the leaders on the team in a multitude of ways and as they prepare to name a new captain for the tournament.

"I don't need the captain's band to know that I'm good at leading in the way that I think I lead best," she explained. "I think for me, a lot of people have been asking questions like, 'Do you consider yourself a leader? How do you know? Are you more of a veteran player that likes to kind of stay behind the scenes?' and things like that, but I lead on the field the best that I can. I lead from the sideline in any way that I can.

"I think everything that I've learned from Becky is really all about just being the best player showing up possible. And that means not just on the field, but that means encouraging your teammates. That means giving words of advice, when you see fit, and overall, just being the best version of yourself in that environment. That is something that I've always learned from Becky, and I'll hope to try to do my best in leading the group in this World Cup."

Dunn may say that she doesn't need the armband to be a leader, but maybe it's time for the team to give this leader the armband in recognition of the unique position she holds for the squad, both on and off the field.

What's next

The USWNT will remain in California until they depart for New Zealand where they will face Vietnam on July 21 in the group stage.