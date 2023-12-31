Reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC made arguably the biggest signing in the NWSL's young free agency era on Sunday, when they announced the acquisition of U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn.

The Women's World Cup winner inked a three-year deal with the club, ending the mystery around where she would end up, after announcing she was leaving the Portland Thorns last month. That decision made Dunn the most eye-popping name on the free agency list shortly before the window opened on Nov. 20. She was in the Pacific Northwest for four seasons and won the 2022 NWSL Championship with the Thorns, adding to the two other championships she won during her time with the North Carolina Courage. Dunn had her pick of a few options, with CBS Sports previously reporting that the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride were also interested.

In the end, the 31-year-old chose Gotham in large part because it is close to home. Dunn was born and raised in New York's suburbs on Long Island, and had yet to play in the area during her 10 year professional career.

"Every place I've gone, I've always felt like my heart is in New York," she told CBS Sports earlier this month. "My family still lives here, I'm a New Yorker and you know how we are. … I just think I am a product of New York and it's such a special place that when faced with this opportunity to play the game that I love, move my family here and just have my friends and family show up and be present at games, I think it was ultimately an easy decision."

Dunn's signature acts as a statement of intent from Gotham, who have spent much of their NWSL history in the bottom half of the table but seem eager to build on last season's success and transform into a perennial title-contending team. The versatile player has much to offer head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, whose attacking style of play relies on wide players. Dunn has made her name on the USWNT as an outside back but has played her club career in various attacking positions, and said she has no preference.

"I can't come in and say, 'I'd love to play here' because they could have different plans for me and now I'm kind of inserting myself in a plan that ultimately, it needs to be about what's best for the team," she said. "I think coaches being able to tell me what qualities they value in me and my style of play is the beginning of the conversation, and then for me, I always obviously ask coaches, 'Where do you see me playing?'"

Dunn might not be the only star to line up for Gotham in the new year. The club is reportedly in advanced talks to sign fellow World Cup winners Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett, which could allow Amoros to improve in a handful of positions as the team begins their title defense.