There are multiple U.S. women's national team players available on the NWSL free agency market. Still, only some of them are FIFA World Cup champions, and for now, only one has officially moved on with a new club. Crystal Dunn has officially signed a multi-year deal with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

In early November, Dunn posted on social media she would not return to the Portland Thorns shortly ahead of the free agency period. In December, CBS Sports reported three east coast clubs were interested in Dunn, with Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit as leading suitors, and Gotham FC as a potential landing spot. In the end, the Long Island native is returning to where her soccer career began, but this time it is a homecoming.

The three-time NWSL champ and World Cup champion was one of a few marquee players available on the free agency market this offseason. Now that she's off the market, what does it mean for the league and other teams?

Lets break it all down:

What does it mean for the league?

While Dunn isn't the first domino to fall in the free agency offseason, she's the first of USWNT marquee players to finally be announced. We already ranked the top 10 free agents on the market, and some of those athletes already have new contracts, with Maria Sanchez setting a new league record for her contract valuation.

As the new year rapidly approaches, it was refreshing to get some free agency announcements when the negotiation period began in September. This is only the second-ever free agency period for the league and if we're being honest, what is typically the most exciting time in the footballing world, has been lackluster for the league and its most exciting players in terms of news cycles, details and headlines.

Still, the Dunn announcement is finally here, and it could just be the start of many other signings to come across the league.

What does it mean for the Thorns?

It means they lost one really good midfielder and that their other really good midfielders are going to get even more time to play.

Dunn's time in Portland was a successful one. She walks away with multiple playoff appearances and a third NWSL Championship with the Thorns in 2022. She also became a mom while in Portland when she welcomed the arrival of her son Marcel and went on a next-level comeback in her return to play. She clinched the game-winner during the 2022 NWSL semifinal.

During Dunn's maternity leave and return to play protocols the Thorns middle third saw plenty of rotation. While she firmly had her starting spot in 2023, it showed those early cracks of champagne problems with so many talents available for rotation between Dunn, Hina Sugita, Oliva Moutlrie, Sam Coffey, and Rocky Rodriguez among others.

The 18-year-old Moultrie is coming off a breakout season with the Thorns with 22 appearances and 12 starts, elevating her profile as a crucial connector in the final third and could likely play an even bigger role in Dunn's absence next season.

What does it mean for Dunn and Gotham?

It means that Dunn and Gotham are going to continue chasing championships in 2024. The franchise has come a long way in turning the club around from subpar facilities, games at Rutgers and Montclair State University and a complete rebrand. They're now reigning NWSL champions and the organization is looking for more titles.

General manager Yael Averbuch West and her team already had a massive haul during the previous offseason, hiring head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, locking up goalkeeper Abby Smith, drafting eventual NWSL Rookie of the Year Jenna Nighswonger, and acquiring midfielder Yazmeen Ryan and USWNT forward Lynn Williams.

This offseason is no different in terms of big deals, while the club has already said farewell to multiple players including Kristie Mewis (now in England with West Ham and Ifeoma Onumonu, traded to Utah Royals FC), it could just mean the books are clearing for even more signings soon. Multiple reports have detailed Gotham's next signing will be a trio of 2019 USWNT World Cup champions in defender Tierna Davidson and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett.

What's next?

The trade window opened on Dec. 29 and the NWSL 2024 Draft is just around the corner. The draft is set to take place on Jan. 12 during the United Soccer Coaches Convention at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Teams will prepare for the upcoming draft as the regular season approaches on March 15.