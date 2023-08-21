Week two of the Premier League wraps up on Monday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Arsenal 1-0-0, Crystal Palace 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Crystal Palace will look to defend their home pitch on Monday against Arsenal at 3:00 p.m. ET at Selhurst Park. The two teams each escaped with close wins agains their previous opponents.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. Eagles' only goal came from Odsonne Edouard in minute 49.

Meanwhile, Arsenal took on Nottingham in their season opener, and it was just the start the team was looking for. Arsenal had just enough and edged Nottingham Forest out 2-1.

Crystal Palace is expected to lose their second matchup, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 2-9-12 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every EPL game gave those bettors a nice $2,002.00 profit. On the other hand, Arsenal will play as the favorite, and the team was 24-6-4 as such last season.

Crystal Palace suffered a grim 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in their previous matchup back in March. Will Eagles have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -181 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.