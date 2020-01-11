Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Arsenal 6-6-9; Crystal Palace 7-7-7

What to Know

Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Arsenal with a draw. Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Crystal Palace has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Arsenal should be prepared for a fight.

Crystal Palace and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Arsenal got themselves on the board against Manchester United last week, but Man United never followed suit. Arsenal didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Crystal Palace are 7-7-7 (28 points) and Arsenal is 6-6-9 (27 points), so if Arsenal wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC Sports Network

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last nine games against Crystal Palace.