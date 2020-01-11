Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Arsenal 6-6-9; Crystal Palace 7-7-7
What to Know
Crystal Palace managed to walk away from the road leg against Arsenal with a draw. Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Crystal Palace has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Arsenal should be prepared for a fight.
Crystal Palace and Norwich City ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Arsenal got themselves on the board against Manchester United last week, but Man United never followed suit. Arsenal didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.
Crystal Palace are 7-7-7 (28 points) and Arsenal is 6-6-9 (27 points), so if Arsenal wins they will leapfrog Crystal Palace in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won four out of their last nine games against Crystal Palace.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Arsenal 2
- Apr 21, 2019 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Arsenal 2
- Oct 28, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arsenal 4 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 28, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Apr 10, 2017 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 08, 2017 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 31, 2016 - Arsenal 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
