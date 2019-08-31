Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 1-1-1; Aston Villa 1-2-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Crystal Palace is heading back home. They will square off against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Since Crystal Palace's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, they left their first matchup against Manchester United this season with a spring in their step. Crystal Palace won by a goal, slipping past Man United 2-1. For Crystal Palace, this is just revenge for the 1-3 defeat they suffered against Man United the last time they faced one another Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, Villa kept it a clean sheet against Everton. Villa took their game against Everton 2-0.

Their wins bumped Crystal Palace to 1-1-1 and Villa to 1-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Crystal Palace and Villa clash.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.