Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will face off in a 2025 FA Cup semifinal showdown on Saturday. The Eagles have three wins and one draw in their last four meetings against the Villans across all competitions, securing a 4-1 victory in Premier League play on Feb. 25. Palace are coming off a hard-fought, 2-2 draw against Arsenal, while Villa suffered a 2-1 loss to Man City their last time out.

Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. Aston Villa are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa odds, while Crystal Palace are +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up. Here are Green's top 2025 FA Cup picks and soccer predictions for Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday:

Both teams to score (-130)

"Both teams to score has paid off in 23 of Aston Villa's 34 league games this season. It also landed in both of their FA Cup games against Premier League opposition, West Ham and Tottenham, so it looks like a great bet on this match," Green told SportsLine. BTTS is priced at -135 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score (+180)

The French forward has scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League starts this season and found the back of the net as a sub when Palace drew against Arsenal on Wednesday. He has yet to find the back of the net in FA Cup play, but Green suspects Villa's defense will have trouble containing "the pace, trickery and guile" Mateta and his teammates can bring to the pitch.

Morgan Rogers to score or assist (+170)

Rogers has two goals and an assist in FA Cup play this season. He has also tallied eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League, and was responsible for Villa's lone goal against Crystal Palace when these teams last saw each other in February. Rogers is listed at +170 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score or assist on Saturday.

