Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

After two games on the road, Crystal Palace is heading back home. They will square off against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.

This past Saturday, Crystal Palace left their first game against Manchester United this season with a spring in their step. Crystal Palace dodged a bullet, finishing off Man United 2-1. For Crystal Palace, this is just revenge for the 1-3 loss they suffered against Man United the last time they faced one another Feb. 27.

Meanwhile, Villa got themselves on the board against Everton, but Everton never followed suit. Villa was able to grind out a solid victory over Everton, winning 2-0.

Their wins bumped Crystal Palace to 1-1-1 and Villa to 1-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.