Premier League action returns on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Crystal Palace

@ Current Records: Brentford 1-1-2; Crystal Palace 1-2-1

What to Know

Brentford and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Selhurst Park. Last year, Brentford and Crystal Palace were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 0-0 draws.

This past Saturday, Brentford and Everton tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Manchester City this past Saturday, falling 4-2.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Palace +105; Draw +235; Brentford +275

Series History

Brentford and Crystal Palace have tied in their last two contests.