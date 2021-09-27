Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1; Crystal Palace 1-2-2

What to Know

Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Selhurst Park. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Crystal Palace will be stumbling in from a loss.

Crystal Palace received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 3-0 to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Brighton slipped by Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday.

Crystal Palace and Brighton tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Crystal Palace got the victory in their second match 2-1. Brighton is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

Series History

Crystal Palace have won three out of their last eight games against Brighton & Hove Albion.