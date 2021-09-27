Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1; Crystal Palace 1-2-2
What to Know
Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Selhurst Park. Brighton will be strutting in after a win while Crystal Palace will be stumbling in from a loss.
Crystal Palace received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 3-0 to Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Brighton slipped by Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday.
Crystal Palace and Brighton tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Crystal Palace got the victory in their second match 2-1. Brighton is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace +205, Draw +210, Brighton +150
Series History
Crystal Palace have won three out of their last eight games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Feb 22, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 18, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 29, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 16, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 14, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Nov 28, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0