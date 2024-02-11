Chelsea aim to continue their domination of their crosstown rival when they visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an English Premier League London derby on Monday. The Blues (9-4-10) have lacked consistency and entered Matchweek 24 in 11th place in the Premier League table. Yet they have consistently dominated their London rivals, winning the past 12 meetings against Crystal Palace. The Eagles (6-6-11) are five points above the relegation zone. They have won two of four league games since a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 27.

Monday's kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace odds. Palace are +340 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea picks, you'll want to see the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 150-144-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is on a 15-9 run on picks in 2024 and is 25-15 (+717) on the 2023-24 Champions League.

Now, Holliman has broken down Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the Premier League odds for Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-125)

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea money line: Palace +340, Chelsea -130, Draw +270

CRP: The Eagles have scored 11 goals in their past seven at Selhurst Park.

CHE: The Blues have yielded at least two goals in six straight on the road.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have a clear edge in talent, and they haven't dropped a point against Crystal Palace since 2017. They have outscored the Eagles 30-7 in those 12 matches. Chelsea have scored 12 more goals this season (40-28) and conceded one fewer (39-40). The visitors should be able to control the pace, as they did in the previous meeting when they held the ball for 64% of the match. The Blues are sixth in the EPL in possession (58.8%) and Palace are 15th (42.7).

Chelsea come off an impressive 3-1 road victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Conor Gallagher, Nico Jackson, and Enzo Fernandez all scored in that match as the Blues put eight of 15 shots on target. Eight Chelsea players have at least two league goals, led by Cole Palmer's 10. Jackson has seven and Fernandez has scored two. Gallagher is without a league goal but has four assists, tied with Palmer for most on the team.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has home victories against Sheffield United and Brentford and road losses at Arsenal and Brighton in their past four EPL games. The last meeting with the Blues was a tight affair, as they were tied at 1-1 at halftime and lost on a penalty in the 89th minute. They had a 13-9 advantage in shots (5-4 on target). Michael Olise scored the goal, and he also had one against Sheffield United in the Eagles' most recent match at Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze had a brace in the latter match.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Eze and Olise are out with thigh injuries. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and Odsonne Edouard will need to step up, but all can create chances. Mateta scored his third league goal in a 4-1 loss to Brighton last time out, and Edouard shares the team lead with Olise on six goals. Ayew has two goals to go with his team-high five assists.

How to make Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea matchup from every angle. He is leaning Over 2.5 goals (-125) and has locked in three other confident best bets, including a strong play on the result.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace in Monday's London derby, and where does all the betting value lie?