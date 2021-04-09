Chelsea are looking to recover from their shocking loss to West Bromwich Albion and recover their place in the Champions League spots when they travel across London to Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson has once against piloted Palace to a solid lower midtable position, hovering well above the relegation zone but still in the bottom half, leaving the side with not much beside pride to play for.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Crystal Palace +175, Draw +310, Chelsea -195 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Chelsea recovered from their surprise 5-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion with a Champions League victory over Porto, but the dropped points may yet prove significant in a tight race for the top four in the Premier League. Entering the weekend, Chelsea sit in fifth a point behind West Ham and two ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool as the sides enter the sprint to the finish of the season in a fierce battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand also influenced the Champions League race in their last match, with their last minute equalizer against Everton keeping the Merseyside team on 47 points just outside the Champions League race. Palace will look to play spoiler for a second week in a row and will likely be happy to settle for a draw while Chelsea will push for three points and feel that any more dropped points will significantly reduce their odds of outracing the rest of the pack for fourth.

Series History

Chelsea have won seven out of their last nine games against Crystal Palace.

Oct 03, 2020 - Chelsea 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Jul 07, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2

Nov 09, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Dec 30, 2018 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Nov 04, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Mar 10, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Oct 14, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Chelsea 1

Apr 01, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Chelsea 1

Dec 17, 2016 - Chelsea 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Prediction

Chelsea get back to their winning ways and comfortably defeat Crystal Palace who fail to mount much of an attacking challenge. Pick: Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 2