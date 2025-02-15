Everton will try to keep their hot streak going when they visit Crystal Palace for a Premier League bout on Saturday. The Toffees have gotten a boost since new manager David Moyes took the reigns, and they should be full of confidence after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw their last time out. Meanwhile, the Eagles are three points ahead of Everton in the EPL table and have won three of their last four matches in EPL play.

Kickoff from Selhurst Park in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Everton odds, while Everton are +360 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Crystal Palace vs. Everton picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine betting expert Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following could have seen big returns.

Now, Eimer has broken down Crystal Palace vs. Everton from every angle. Here are the betting lines for Crystal Palace vs. Everton:

Crystal Palace vs. Everton 90-minute money line: Crystal Palace -115, Everton +360, Draw +220

Crystal Palace vs. Everton over/under: 2.5

Crystal Palace vs. Everton picks:

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles have won five of their last six matches overall, and they have only lost twice in their last eight league games. They have played well against tough competition, and recently managed draws against Bournemouth and Chelsea. Crystal Palace have also only been clean-sheeted once since a 2-0 loss to Fulham on Nov. 9, so they should be confident in finding the back of the net.

The defense has also stepped up for Crystal Palace. They have record five clean sheets from six matches across all competition, including back-to-back shutout wins heading into Saturday's match. Crystal Palace are still looking for their first home win of the calendar year, but showed they can hold off tough competition in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Everton

Everton are unbeaten in four straight, notching wins against Leicester City, Brighton and Tottenham. They are coming off of their most impressive performance, however, holding off first-place Liverpool. The Reds controlled 64% possession and managed four shots on target to Everton's three, but even a go-ahead goal by Mohamed Salah in the 73rd minute wasn't enough as James Tarkowski scored the equalizer in stoppage time. That effort should propel Everton as they hit the road to face Crystal Palace.

The Toffees have also dominated this head-to-head series in recent years. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competition and have won four of six domestic meetings. See which team to pick here.

