Crystal Palace vs. Everton updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Everton and Crystal Palace will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Selhurst Park.

Although Everton was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their eighth-place, 54-point finish. Crystal Palace also wound up near the middle of the pack, finishing 12th with 49 points.

Everton got the better of Crystal Palace in their first leg last year (2-0), but they were on equal footing in the second leg (0-0). Maybe Crystal Palace can gain the edge this time? Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.