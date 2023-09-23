The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Fulham 2-1-2, Crystal Palace 2-1-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Crystal Palace will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Aston Villa.
Meanwhile, Fulham faced off against Luton Town for the first time this season, and the Cottagers walked away the winners. Fulham sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday. The success represented a nice turnaround for Fulham who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.
Crystal Palace will be out to turn their luck around, while Fulham will be hoping to grab another victory. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if Crystal Palace can succeed or if Fulham can keep it going.
Odds
Crystal Palace is a solid favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -112 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Crystal Palace has won 3 out of their last 6 games against Fulham.
- May 20, 2023 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Fulham 2
- Dec 26, 2022 - Fulham 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 28, 2021 - Fulham 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 24, 2020 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Feb 02, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Fulham 0
- Aug 11, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Fulham 0