The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Fulham 2-1-2, Crystal Palace 2-1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Crystal Palace will look to defend their home pitch on Saturday against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Fulham faced off against Luton Town for the first time this season, and the Cottagers walked away the winners. Fulham sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday. The success represented a nice turnaround for Fulham who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.

Crystal Palace will be out to turn their luck around, while Fulham will be hoping to grab another victory. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if Crystal Palace can succeed or if Fulham can keep it going.

Odds

Crystal Palace is a solid favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -112 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Crystal Palace has won 3 out of their last 6 games against Fulham.