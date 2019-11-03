Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace (home) vs. Leicester City (away)
Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-3-3; Leicester City 6-2-2
What to Know
Crystal Palace won both of their matches against Leicester City last season (1-0 and 4-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace will be hoping to build upon the 4-1 win they picked up against Leicester the last time they played in February.
On Sunday, Crystal Palace and Arsenal tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, the Foxes kept a clean sheet against Southampton. Leicester escaped their match against Southampton unscathed, winning 9-0. The team accrued the bulk of their goals in the first half (5) and coasted on those for the win.
After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if the Foxes are willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Crystal Palace have won four out of their last six games against Leicester City.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Crystal Palace 4 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 15, 2018 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Crystal Palace 5 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 16, 2017 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 15, 2017 - Leicester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Oct 22, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
