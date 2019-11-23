Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace (home) vs. Liverpool (away)
Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-5-3; Liverpool 11-0-1
What to Know
Crystal Palace's and Liverpool's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace lost both of their matches to Liverpool last season on scores of 2-0 and 4-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Crystal Palace fell to Chelsea 2-0.
Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid victory over the Manchester City last week, winning 3-1.
Liverpool's win lifted them to 11-0-1 (34 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 4-5-3 (15 points). We'll see if the Reds can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Liverpool have won five out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 3
- Aug 20, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Mar 31, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 19, 2017 - Liverpool 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 23, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Apr 22, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Liverpool 1
- Oct 29, 2016 - Liverpool 4 vs. Crystal Palace 2
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos are entering on a quality run of form in league play
-
Maradona out as coach of Gimnasia
The Argentine legend apparently had a change of heart
-
Results from MLS Expansion Draft
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft
-
Spurs appoint Mourinho as new manager
'The Special One' is back in London coaching a Premier League team that is in desperate need...
-
MLS, Liga MX stars to meet in ASG
The All-Star Game will be played in Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC
-
Tracking teams qualified for Euro 2020
Twenty teams have punched tickets for next summer's tournament
-
Sargent, Morris lead USA past Cuba
The U.S. won an ugly match on the road
-
USMNT gets revenge on Canada in Nations League
The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on