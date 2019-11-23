Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Liverpool (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-5-3; Liverpool 11-0-1

What to Know

Crystal Palace's and Liverpool's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace lost both of their matches to Liverpool last season on scores of 2-0 and 4-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Crystal Palace fell to Chelsea 2-0.

Meanwhile, Liverpool was able to grind out a solid victory over the Manchester City last week, winning 3-1.

Liverpool's win lifted them to 11-0-1 (34 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 4-5-3 (15 points). We'll see if the Reds can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last seven games against Crystal Palace.