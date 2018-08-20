Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
Liverpool hopes to continue to dominate, while Palace plans on pulling the upset
The Premier League's second matchday concludes with a Monday affair as Liverpool hits the road to Crystal Palace. Both teams have three points after the first matchday and will be looking to make it two wins from two. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool in USA
When: Monday, Aug. 20
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in U.K.
In the United Kingdom the match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.
What's at stake?
A chance for both teams to earn six points after two games after they both won their opener.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool prediction
Crystal Palace has some quality, but this Liverpool has arguably the best attack in Europe. Expect goals, just more for Liverpool as Robert Firmino gets two. Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 1.
