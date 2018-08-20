Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Liverpool hopes to continue to dominate, while Palace plans on pulling the upset

The Premier League's second matchday concludes with a Monday affair as Liverpool hits the road to Crystal Palace. Both teams have three points after the first matchday and will be looking to make it two wins from two. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool in USA

When: Monday, Aug. 20 
Time: 3 p.m. ET 
TV: NBC Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in U.K.

In the United Kingdom the match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.

What's at stake?

A chance for both teams to earn six points after two games after they both won their opener. 

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool prediction

Crystal Palace has some quality, but this Liverpool has arguably the best attack in Europe. Expect goals, just more for Liverpool as Robert Firmino gets two. Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories