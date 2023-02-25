With this season's Champions League campaign seemingly destined to end at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, Liverpool must fight to make sure they're back in the competition next season, starting at Selhurst Park on Saturday night. The graveyard of their title challenge in 2014 has been a happier hunting ground for Jurgen Klopp's side of late with their last seven away games bringing an aggregate scoreline of 22-6.

Seven points off fourth placed Tottenham but with two games in hand, a top four finish remains within reach for Liverpool but they have to leapfrog Newcastle, Fulham and Brighton to get there. Palace, meanwhile, will be looking to expand the six point gap between themselves and the relegation zone and pick up a first win of 2023. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 25 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 25 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Selhurst Park -- London

Selhurst Park -- London TV/Live stream: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Crystal Palace +350; Draw +275; Liverpool -133 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Crystal Palace: As they chase an elusive win, Palace's greatest difficulty is clear to see. With 23 games played they have just 21 goals to their name, six of which have come from talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha. The 30 year old has missed the last three matches but could come back into contention on Saturday if he passes a late fitness test.

Zaha would surely fire an attack that has not scored two in a game since December 31. "I think it's just a lack of confidence at the moment; a lack of belief," Patrick Vieira said of his side's lack of goals. "It's important for us to keep creating those chances and keep working hard in training and try to score those goals."

Liverpool: Scoring was not Liverpool's problem on Tuesday night when they raced out to a two goal lead, only to concede five in one of the lowest European nights ever seen at Anfield. Suddenly the questions they seemed to have been quelled by back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle have emerged once more for Klopp, who faces the prospect of rebuilding the side with whom he won the Champions League and Premier League.

Between now and then he needs his side to keep themselves in the mix for a top four finish. "We have to make sure in a tricky Premier League season that we get this turnaround in general," said Klopp. "That we get really around the corner and then can go from there. We have to chase everyone, we have to chase the whole league. That's how it is. Everybody needs to feel and smell our breath because it's really important that we get that edge back."

Prediction

This could be an ideal return game for Liverpool, whose attack is firing and whose defense should not be unduly tested by Palace. PICK: Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 2