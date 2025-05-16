Manchester City will face Crystal Palace on Saturday in the 2024-25 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium as the side coached by Pep Guardiola will have the chance to win their first trophy of the season (second if you count lifting the 2024 Community Shield last August). However, City haven't had their best season as and are currently battling for a spot in the next Champions League and were eliminated by Real Madrid in the play-offs before the knockout stages in this year's edition. Even if it wasn't their best season under Guardiola, Manchester City still have a chance to win the FA Cup, a historically prestigious trophy in England. For Crystal Palace, on the other hand, it would be a historic achievement as the side coached by Oliver Glasner has never won a top-flight trophy in their history. Last season, Manchester City lost the FA Cup final 211 against crosstown rivals Manchester United, but Guardiola's side have the immediate chance to react and win the trophy 12 months later. Here's what you need to know:

Chris Richards has a chance at history when Crystal Palace face Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final Chuck Booth

How to watch FA Cup final

Date : Saturday, May 17 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, May 17 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley-- London, England

: Wembley-- London, England Live stream: ESPN

ESPN Odds: Crystal Palace +340; Draw +270; Man City -135

What Man City are saying

Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the final on Friday and said, "It's final of the FA Cup, an honor and privilege. Of course we have to perform well. We travel to London and we will try to win the title. Mateta is strong on long balls and after that I would say their quality with Eze is obvious. Sarr in the semifinal punished Villa a lot. Adam Wharton is a really good holding midfielder who links well. It is a final. If we played against Villa it would be the same. When we are here we want to lift the trophy. Last year we were disappointed with our performance. To win the trophy you have to be there and win previous games and we have done it many times in previous years."

Predicted lineups

Crystal Palace XI: Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guehi; Daniel Munoz, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Man City XI: Ederson; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly; Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Omar Marmoush; Erling Haaland.

Player to watch

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City -- This will be the last final played by Kevin De Bruyne with Manchester City as the Belgian star has announced he will leave Pep Guardiola's side at the end of the current season. This is why this is the last chance for KDB to win a trophy and leave the club in style, by winning another major trophy with Manchester City before starting a new chapter somewhere else. If Man City win, it will be remembered as the last one for a star and key player of this team.

Storyline to watch

Will Guardiola win a major trophy? Despite a disappointing season, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola were able to turn things around in the Premier League, as the Citizens are now in the race to end up in the top five and qualify for Champions League soccer next season, something that wasn't obvious at all especially few months ago. However, winning a major trophy like the FA Cup would definitely change the perspective of their season.

Prediction

Despite Crystal Palace's motivations to win their first ever major trophy at this level, Manchester City have a much more talented roster that know how to play such finals. Pick: Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 1.

