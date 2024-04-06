The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Manchester City 20-7-3, Crystal Palace 7-9-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

What to Know

Crystal Palace will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Crystal Palace's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Crystal Palace's game on Tuesday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 1-0. Considering the last time Crystal Palace couldn't score was back in January, the team can't take the result too hard.

Meanwhile, Man City has not lost an EPL match since December 6, 2023, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. Everything went their way against Aston Villa as Man City made off with a 4-1 victory. It was an even better day for Phil Foden as he scored three goals for his team.

Crystal Palace's loss dropped their record down to 7-9-14. As for Man City, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-7-3 record this season.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -295 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.