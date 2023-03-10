Manchester City will face Crystal Palace on Saturday for what it's going to be a crucial clash for the title race. City come into the math after four wins in the last five matches and are now five points behind Premier League leading Arsenal who face Fulham away on Sunday. Palace have won just once since the World Cup but are unbeaten in their last four games against Liverpool, Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester United. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Mar. 11 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 11 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Selhurst Park -- London

: Selhurst Park -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Crystal Palace +750; Draw +390; Manchester City -285(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden will be available for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday. The City star injured his foot in last week's win over Newcastle United and has had some issues with his ankle since returning from the World Cup. Asked about his availability, Guardiola said he was "okay" for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Palace manager Patrick Vieira confirmed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be absent, while midfielder Will Hughes will require late assessment ahead of kick-off. The Eagles will be without midfielder Cheick Doucouré at Selhurst Park following the midfielder's sending off against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Palace are likely to come up against the Premier League's current top goalscorer on Saturday, City's Erling Haaland, who has scored an impressive 27 times in 25 league games so far this season. Vieira said of the Norwegian forward: "Obviously he's an important player for City and he is at the end of all the opportunities they are creating, but you need to stop people providing those opportunities."

Prediction

Manchester City are definitely the leading candidates to win Saturday's clash against Palace and should make it pretty easily. Pick: Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 1.