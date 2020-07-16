Who's Playing
Manchester United @ Crystal Palace
Current Records: Manchester United 16-8-11; Crystal Palace 11-15-9
What to Know
Manchester United will head off to play at Selhurst Park to try and steal back a positive result from Crystal Palace after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Red Devils have a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Monday, Man United and Southampton tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Aston Villa on Sunday, falling 2-0.
After their draw, Man United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
- When: Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App