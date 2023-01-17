Manchester United are away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday knowing that a win could lift them up to provisional second place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils are looking for a 10th consecutive victory across all competitions while Patrick Vieira's side are trying to avoid a fourth straight loss. Erik ten Hag has turned United's form around and now this is a good chance to take advantage of some faltering form from some of their topflight rivals before Manchester City play on Thursday.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 18 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Selhurst Park -- London, England

Selhurst Park -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Palace +350; Draw: +260; United -125 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Palace: Joachim Andersen picked up a calf problem in the Chelsea loss but Vieira is not yet sure how long he will be out for. James Tomkins should fill in for Andersen while James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are out long-term and Wilfried Zaha should start his former club.

United: Anthony Martial picked up an injury against City while Marcus Rashford also took a knock in the win. Donny van de Beek, Axel Tuanzebe and Jadon Sancho remain unavailable while Diogo Dalot is also expected to miss out which could mean that Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts against his ex-club. Antony and Lisandro Martinez remains in contention to start here.

Prediction

United's good form should continue at the expense of a struggling Palace side as Ten Hag's turnaround continues apace. Pick: Palace 0, United 2.