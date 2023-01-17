The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Manchester United 12-4-2; Crystal Palace 6-8-4
What to Know
Manchester United has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Man United winning the first 1-0 at home and Crystal Palace taking the second 1-0.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Red Devils and Manchester City this past Saturday, but Man United stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.
Crystal Palace had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to Chelsea, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 1-0. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Crystal Palace was outplayed the rest of the way.
Manchester United's victory lifted them to 12-4-2 (fourth place with 38 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 6-8-4 (12th place with 22 points). We'll see if Man United can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- Odds: Palace +350; Draw: +260; United -125 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won seven out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.
- May 22, 2022 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Dec 05, 2021 - Manchester United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Mar 03, 2021 - Manchester United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Sep 19, 2020 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Manchester United 1
- Jul 16, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Aug 24, 2019 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Nov 24, 2018 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Manchester United 0
- Mar 05, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Sep 30, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 21, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Dec 14, 2016 - Manchester United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1