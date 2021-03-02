Manchester United are bidding to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night as they travel to Selhurst Park, a ground at which they have never lost to Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson's Eagles have stunned Old Trafford in each of the last two seasons but this match up between two sides who are often at their most effective away from home tends not to be one where home advantage counts for much even in ordinary times.

United are the only Premier League side unbeaten away from home this season and their 20-game unbeaten streak is the fourth longest by any top flight side. Will they be able to extend it to 21? Here's everything you need to know about the match and how you can follow it:

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 3 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Selhurst Park -- London, United Kingdom

TV and live stream: Peacock

Odds: Crystal Palace +700; Draw +340; Manchester United -225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester United -1.5 Bet Now

Storylines

Crystal Palace: With a third of the season still to go survival seems a formality for Crystal Palace and plans can be made for the 2021-22 campaign. Yet all is not well among the Selhurst faithful with concerns over the style of play and progress being made under Roy Hodgson. Two games against Brighton and Fulham have brought four points but the same number of shots on goal.

The return of Wilfried Zaha might ease those problems but even if that is the case it might heighten the sense that the Eagles' gameplan does not extend that far beyond giving it to their talisman and hoping he can create something for the defense to hold onto at the other end.

"I'm optimistic because some of the players who would help us cause problems are now coming back into the team," said Hodgson, who could also have Connor Wickham available on Wednesday. "It's not been easy without them. We haven't created enough but sometimes that happens."

Manchester United: All eyes are sure to be on referee Andre Marriner following events at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, where Luke Shaw alleged that official Stuart Attwell had told Harry Maguire he would not be awarding a penalty for a possible hand ball by Callum Hudson-Odoi because of the "talk" it would cause. United subsequently said Shaw had misheard.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, said he was "a bit concerned we don't get those penalties after noises were made about us getting penalties." His side have been awarded 22 spot kicks since the start of last season, four more than any team in the league, and have received three in 2021.

Prediction

United are a formidable force on the road and although they are unlikely to find things easy against a Crystal Palace side who would also prefer to counter-attack than dominate possession, you would suspect their greater quality will carry them to victory. Pick: Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 2