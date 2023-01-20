It doesn't get any easier for Crystal Palace this weekend in the English Premier League as they get set to host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Palace (6-5-8) are 12th in the Premier League table but just managed a 1-1 home draw with third-place Manchester United on Wednesday. Newcastle (10-8-1) are in a battle for a top-four spot, sitting just one point behind Man United. The Magpies pulled off a 1-0 victory against Fulham last Saturday on a goal in the 89th minute. They finished 11th last season but have found some scoring to go with their fierce defending. The Eagles have the talent to score but haven't found success in front of goal so far.

Kickoff in London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Newcastle as -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle odds. Palace are +340 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace picks or bets, make sure you check out the English Premier League predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green is 16-11 on his soccer picks in 2023 and went 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks. He also crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Now, Green has broken down Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle: Newcastle -0.5 (-125)

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle money line: Palace -120, Newcastle +340, Draw +250

CP: The Eagles are 2-4-5 in the past 11 home meetings in league play

NEW: The Magpies have allowed six goals in the past 12 EPL meetings overall

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies will be rested and ready to face the environment at Selhurst Park. Their only loss of the season came on the road, a 2-1 setback to Liverpool on a 98th-minute goal, but while Palace have been better at home, they still have four losses there. Newcastle have been dominant on the back end, allowing half as many goals as most other Premier League teams. They have conceded a league-low 11 in their 19 matches, three fewer than league leader Arsenal. Just six of those have come on the road, where they are plus-9 in goal differential.

They have been doing it with a combination of not allowing quality shots and goalkeeper Nick Pope taking care of any that are on target. Less than 30% of opponents' attempts are on net, the best mark in the league, and they allow three on frame per contest. Pope leads the league in clean sheets (11) and save percentage (83.6).

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles just need to get their attack going, and they have the talent to do it. Wilfried Zaha has a team-high six goals but has gone seven matches without one, so he is due to break through. Michael Olise scored the equalizer against Man U, and that should give them confidence they can succeed against the top teams.

Odsonne Edouard and Eberechi Eze have three goals apiece, while Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta have each scored once. They can definitely cause trouble for defenders, and Palace have scored 11 of their 18 goals at home. Newcastle have won once in the past four league meetings (1-2-1), and the crowd will be more vocal after a promising result Wednesday. Olise has four assists, and Edouard, Eze and Zaha have combined to set up seven goals. Crystal Palace don't give up a ton of quality shots, either, with just 32% finding their mark, sixth-best in the Premier League.

How to make Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace picks

Green has scrutinized the Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace match from every angle. He is backing the Under on the goal total and provides another confident best bet that would bring a nice plus-money payout. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle in Saturday's Premier League match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.