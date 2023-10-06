Crystal Palace look to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host Nottingham Forest in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Crystal Palace (3-2-2) are coming off a 1-0 victory at Manchester United, while Nottingham Forest (2-2-3) battled Brentford to a 1-1 draw in their last outing. The Tricky Trees recorded a win and a draw against the Eagles last season.

Kickoff at Selhurst Park is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles are the +117 favorites (risk $100 to win $117) in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the Tricky Trees are +250 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Crystal Palace +117, Nottingham Forest +250, Draw +215

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Crystal Palace -0.5 (+110)

CP: The Eagles have scored in just one of their first three home matches this season

NF: The Tricky Trees are 1-0-3 on the road in 2023-24

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles ended their three-game winless streak across all competitions with their triumph over Manchester United last Saturday. With the victory, Crystal Palace avenged a 3-0 loss to the Red Devils four days earlier in the third round of the EFL Cup. The Eagles hope to regain the services of French forward Odsonne Edouard, who is tied for fourth in the Premier League with four goals but missed the team's last match with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old Edouard netted the lone tally in Crystal Palace's season-opening 1-0 victory against Sheffield United and also converted in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa while registering a brace in the club's 3-2 triumph over Wolves. He is one goal away from matching his total in 35 matches last season. Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who recorded one tally over 32 games in 2022-23, already has doubled that amount as he scored in the Eagles' victory against Manchester United last weekend.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees have converted in five of their first six contests this season, with striker Taiwo Awoniyi leading the charge with three goals. The 26-year-old Nigerian opened the campaign with a three-game goal-scoring streak and notched an assist in each of Forest's next two matches. Awoniyi is tied with defender Serge Aurier for first on the team with two assists.

Midfielder Nicolas Dominguez helped the Tricky Trees earn a point against Brentford last weekend, netting his first tally of 2023-24 in the 65th minute to erase a 1-0 deficit. The 25-year-old Argentinian began this season with Bologna of Italy's Serie A, appearing in two matches before signing a five-year deal with Forest in September. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has yet to convert this season but scored the lone goal in the Tricky Trees' 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in 2022-23.

How to make Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest picks

