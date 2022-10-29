The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.    

Who's Playing

  • Southampton @ Crystal Palace
  • Current Records: Southampton 3-6-3; Crystal Palace 3-4-4

What to Know

Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 30.

On Sunday, Southampton and Arsenal tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the match between Crystal Palace and Everton on Saturday was not particularly close, with Crystal Palace falling 3-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

  • Who: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Selhurst Park
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace -107; Draw +245; Southampton +295
Series History

Southampton have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.

  • Apr 30, 2022 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Dec 15, 2021 - Southampton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
  • May 11, 2021 - Southampton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Sep 12, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Southampton 0
  • Jan 21, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Dec 28, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Southampton 1
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Southampton 1
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Southampton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Jan 02, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Southampton 1
  • Sep 16, 2017 - Southampton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
  • Apr 05, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
  • Dec 03, 2016 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Southampton 0