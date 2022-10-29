The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Southampton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Southampton 3-6-3; Crystal Palace 3-4-4

What to Know

Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 30.

On Sunday, Southampton and Arsenal tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the match between Crystal Palace and Everton on Saturday was not particularly close, with Crystal Palace falling 3-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Crystal Palace -107; Draw +245; Southampton +295

Series History

Southampton have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.