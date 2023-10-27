The Premier League weekend starts on Friday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 7-2-0, Crystal Palace 3-3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Selhurst Park. Despite being away, Tottenham is favored nonetheless.

Tottenham put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their undefeated season alive. They didn't even let Fulham onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. Tottenham's two goals came from Heung-Min Son at minute 36 and James Maddison at minute 54.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace can only go 1-1 at best against Newcastle this season after their first game on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-0 punch to the gut against Newcastle.

Tottenham's win was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 7-2-0. As for Crystal Palace, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3-3.

Tottenham came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace in their previous meeting back in May, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tottenham since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a solid favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.