Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 16-11-10; Crystal Palace 11-17-9

What to Know

Crystal Palace will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Tottenham Hotspur. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace have not won a single game against Tottenham in their most recent matchups, going 0-6 since April of 2017.

Crystal Palace came up short against Wolverhampton on Monday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, Spurs got themselves on the board against Leicester City on Sunday, but Leicester never followed suit. Tottenham took down Leicester 3-0.

Tottenham Hotspur's victory lifted them to 16-11-10 (seventh place with 58 points) while Crystal Palace's loss dropped them down to 11-17-9 (14th place with 42 points). We'll see if Tottenham can repeat their recent success or if Crystal Palace bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch