Fresh off Monday's win over Fulham to keep them top of the table, Tottenham Hotspur return to action to keep the unbeaten run going on Friday. Spurs' next test will come against Crystal Palace, a side which are yet to hit a strong run of form at this early stage of the season. They have just one win and one goal in their last five games, which makes the first match of the Premier League weekend feel like it could be a lopsided one. Tottenham have four wins out of their last five, including this week's routine 2-0 win over Fulham.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Oct. 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Place: Selhurst Park -- London, England

Selhurst Park -- London, England TV: USA Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Crystal Palace +340; Draw +265; Tottenham Hotspur -128

Storylines

The Ange Postecoglou era continues to deliver positivity at Tottenham, especially when considering the form of Son Heung-min and James Maddison. The pair were on the scoresheet against Fulham and have adjusted well to the new manager's attack-first style of play that has led the team to success. Despite picking up another win on Monday, though, Postecoglou and company will be eager to improve upon the performance when they return to the pitch on Friday.

"We had a really encouraging start to the season with results and performances," the manager said after the Fulham game, per The Guardian. "We had to work hard tonight. I thought we had to be patient. Fulham were very well organized. Our pressing was outstanding. But I am really disappointed with the second half. That's the worst 45 minutes we've had with the ball all year. We have to stay disciplined with our approach.

"I'm not trying to make a point. We took some liberties. We took some extra touches. I've been around long enough to know if you try and take liberties you'll get dragged down quickly. I'm not going to let the fact we won the game disguise the opportunity we have to improve. There was no reason for it. My role is to give the feedback to the players. They want to get better and improve. It would be so easy for me to sit here and say 'We're a great team'. We have to be better. Absolutely we can."

Spurs will have most of their mainstays available for the trip to Palace, though defender Destiny Udogie could miss out. The 20-year-old left Monday's game with a knock and will be assessed ahead of the game to deem his eligibility. Emerson Royal came on in his place against Fulham, but Ben Davies is a more natural fit at left back and could slot in instead.

Prediction

Even if Postecoglou feels there's room for improvement, Spurs have enough quality to outperform a Palace side that has yet to find a rhythm this season. Pick: Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2