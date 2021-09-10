It's a London derby between two managers just settling in with new clubs as Tottenham Hotspur under Nuno Santo head to Crystal Palace to take on Patrick Vieira's side. Spurs sit atop the table having started strong with three 1-0 victories while Palace have struggled more and currently sit in 14th with just two points from three matches.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0; Crystal Palace 0-1-2

What to Know

Crystal Palace's and Tottenham Hotspur's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 4. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace will be seeking to avenge the 4-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 7.

Two weeks ago, Crystal Palace and West Ham United tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Spurs dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Watford 1-0. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook Odds: Crystal Palace +330, Draw +235, Spurs -108

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won eight meetings and tied two meetings in their last ten contests with Crystal Palace.