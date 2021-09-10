It's a London derby between two managers just settling in with new clubs as Tottenham Hotspur under Nuno Santo head to Crystal Palace to take on Patrick Vieira's side. Spurs sit atop the table having started strong with three 1-0 victories while Palace have struggled more and currently sit in 14th with just two points from three matches.
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0; Crystal Palace 0-1-2
What to Know
Crystal Palace's and Tottenham Hotspur's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 4. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace will be seeking to avenge the 4-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 7.
Two weeks ago, Crystal Palace and West Ham United tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Speaking of close games: Spurs dodged a bullet last week, finishing off Watford 1-0. The Tottenham Hotspur offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
After their draw, Crystal Palace will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesar's Sportsbook Odds: Crystal Palace +330, Draw +235, Spurs -108
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur won eight meetings and tied two meetings in their last ten contests with Crystal Palace.
- Mar 07, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 13, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Jul 26, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Sep 14, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 03, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 10, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 25, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Nov 05, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 26, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Aug 20, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0